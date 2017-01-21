Kirk Franklin’s Sexy 21st Anniversary Message for His Wife Tammy is So Sweet
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin dedicated his 21st wedding anniversary today to who else but to his ‘Number 1’, wife Tammy with this sweet throwback photo and message. *** So I’m at home sick today..and it’s my 21st anniversary! I wanted to take this fine sexy thang out and spoil her for riding with me, pushing me, […]
