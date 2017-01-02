KlitschKo sends Joshua warning

Wladimir Klitschko has warned Anthony Joshua that he could knock him out with either hand in their world title fight in April. The Ukrainian has 53 stoppage wins in his 68 fights, including five in his last eight, a statistic which he claims proves that, despite being 41 when the Joshua clash takes place at […]

The post KlitschKo sends Joshua warning appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

