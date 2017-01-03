Klopp Can’t Defend Draw Against Sunderland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not supply an answer after his men twice surrendered the lead against Sunderland to draw 2-2.

Jermaine Defoe scored from the spot in either half to cancel Sturridge’s opener and restore parity after Mane put the Reds in front again.

Klopp will not agree Liverpool dropped important points as they failed to close the gap between them and Chelsea.

“No, they are not (crucial points dropped),” Klopp told Sky Sports. “Think about it, the others have to play and there are a lot of games to go. It’s not nice for us.

“I have no answers today, not because of the result but because I knew before I wouldn’t know what to say. Two games in two days is very difficult and we did well given that, but I’m not sure.

“It was a very difficult 90 minutes, I have no real idea because I know we can play better football but I’m not sure we could have today because we played two days ago.

“But you all want to see these games, even when you don’t show them to people in your own country. So I’m not sure, I’m a little bit in between.”

