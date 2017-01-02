Klopp Certain Of Maximum Points Against Sunderland

Liverpool gaffer, Jurgen Klopp says they have no excuses if they can’t follow up the win against Manchester City with one against Sunderland.

Liverpool beat Guardiola’s City 1-0 on New Year’s Eve to stay within six points of Chelsea and will play Sunderland, who lost 4-1 to Burnley, on Monday.

And with Coutinho and Matip not up for selection due to injury, Klopp admits his selection process will stray from the norm.

“Usually after a game like this you ask a lot of questions, if you can rest a player or this or that,” Klopp said.

“I’m pretty sure I will not ask a lot of questions: ‘how do you feel?’ or whatever.

“I will wait for the information from the medical department and then we don’t have a real session. That’s the other problem with rotation, we don’t have a session.

“We have [on Sunday] training but that’s pretty short. All the work we can put into this session we will, some tactical stuff, we have to do it.

“First of all I think it was very important that we won [against City]. If we had invested that much, it really would be hard if you got nothing.

“We got everything, so that’s great. Now we have to go to Sunderland and play our best and that’s the same for Sunderland. They played a few hours earlier, so I said enough about the fixtures long, long ago. We accepted it and now we go there and try to get the next three [points].”

On the test he faces at the Stadium of Light, Klopp added: “Everything is different. Hopefully I will see some weaknesses and then we make a line-up when the medical department gives me the opportunity.

“If I have no choice, the players will play who are fit, no excuses for nobody, everybody obviously wants it and we have to deliver, and we will deliver.”

The post Klopp Certain Of Maximum Points Against Sunderland appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

