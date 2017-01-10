Pages Navigation Menu

Klopp: Coutinho Is Going Nowhere

Liverpool gaffer, Jurgen Klopp has issued a hands off warning to Barcelona in regards to Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil midfielder will return from injury in the EFL cup first leg semifinal tie against Southampton.

Coutinho’s spectacular form has seen him linked with a £60 million move to Barcelona, however, Klopp does not intend to sell him.

“We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player,” he told UK newspapers.

“There are no other ideas, nothing has changed.”

