Klopp: I Could Kick Mane In The Lower Back

Jurgen Klopp has mixed emotions as Sadio Mane fired Senegal into the knockout stage of the AFCON.

The Liverpool forward scored his second goal of the tournament, as Senegal secured their second win to secure a place in the knockout.

Klopp is thrilled to see Mane continue his excellent form for this season but could not hide his frustration that he will remain unavailable for Liverpool for at least a little longer.

“I wrote to him and said ‘I’m happy for you, but on the other hand, I could really kick your… lower back,” Klopp told a news conference on Friday.

“Of course, they’re through, it’s good, he scored again and played good again. Mixed emotions would be the best description. As long as he’s fit, we’ll take it like it is and support Senegal.”

