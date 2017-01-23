Klopp Looking To Help Gerrard To The Top

Liverpool gaffer, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to help Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard become a successful manager.

The legend will begin the next stage of his career in February, when he joins the academy coaching staff.

Gerrard’s long-term ambition is to become a manager, and the 36-year-old will find a willing mentor in the current Reds boss.

“We had a very good, very long talk together,” Klopp said, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton, live on Sky Sports.

“Everyone in this room knows better than I do he is a wonderful guy and it was important to know what Steven wants and he said he wants to be a manager in the future. That’s cool.

“From my side I said everything I can do to help him on his way to be the best manager he can be, I am ready for this and I’d like to do it.

“Now he is at the academy it is good for us and for him it is perfect. Being a manager is a job you have to learn and when a person like Steven Gerrard and the player he was is ready to make the steps, that is wonderful news for football.

“Combining his playing experience with all the things he will learn from now on will be a bright future. It is brilliant.”

