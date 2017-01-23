Klopp Rules Out Signing New Defenders

Jurgen Klopp has stated he will not be signing any new defenders despite the poor showing of his defenders.

Liverpool have only claimed one win in their last six games in all competitions, dropping points against Swansea, losing 3-2 at home.

Defensive mistakes led to the first two goals by Swansea, with Matip missing in the squad .

But the manager feels that a forward line shorn of the Africa Cup of Nations-bound Sadio Mane and the injured Philippe Coutinho as well as a poor team approach to defending is to blame.

“We missed Sadio… we missed Phil for a time… we missed Joel Matip,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s second leg against the Saints.

“As much as I like Sadio, it’s not that we had problems because we missed Sadio. We made other mistakes, not because we’re not scoring enough goals. We scored enough goals to win the games.

“You always speak about defence, or players. I speak about the whole defence of the team. If it was to buy one player and fix it, I’d be silly not to do it but it’s not that simple.

“I knew about the problems we had after Christmas and that was disappointing. I saw before the game [against Swansea] that we are back on the right track and we could see the freshness coming back in training.

“But then we have this game and it’s not so nice. But that’s part of life too.

“We had a long meeting after the game so I’m ready for the rest of the season. We’ve come through a very intense period.”

