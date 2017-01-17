Knocks for corporate begging on Glo’s Professor Johnbull – The Nation Newspaper
Knocks for corporate begging on Glo's Professor Johnbull
THe growing habit of corporate begging will draw the ire of the cast of Globacom-sponsored TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, which goes on air this evening. It is the topic of episode 12 of the programme tagged, “Eye of the Blind”, which is billed …
Fake mendicants engage Professor Johnbull in new episode
