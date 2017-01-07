Pages Navigation Menu

KNUT contests KCSE exam results, demands recall – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

KNUT contests KCSE exam results, demands recall
“We cannot celebrate an individual yet a generation is buried. We will seek alternative ways if we cannot be listened to,” he said./MOSES MUOKI. By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) wants the results …
Matiang'i in trouble over KCSE resultsHivisasa.com
Trouble for Fred Matiang'i over the 2016 KCSE resultsTUKO.CO.KE

