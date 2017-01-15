Koeman Hails Everton’s Perfect Mauling Of Manchester City – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Koeman Hails Everton's Perfect Mauling Of Manchester City
360Nobs.com
Lukaku opened the scoring for Everton, with Mirallas getting the second in the second half. Davies scores the third goal and new signing, Lookman, scored his first goal for the club. Koeman is pleased with the win, as it cements their spot in seventh …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG