Koeman Hails Everton’s Perfect Mauling Of Manchester City

Ronald Koeman has praised Everton’s showing against Manchester City, as they claimed a 4-0 win.

Lukaku opened the scoring for Everton, with Mirallas getting the second in the second half. Davies scores the third goal and new signing, Lookman, scored his first goal for the club.

Koeman is pleased with the win, as it cements their spot in seventh on the table.

“You cannot plan a game like this,” Koeman told BBC Sport. “It is always difficult against City, they play great football but the second half was perfect in every aspect.

“We scored at the right time in the first half and then to score straight after half-time made it very difficult for them.

“I think it is a big compliment to Everton – the organisation defensively. It makes the final result and the way we played perfect.”

