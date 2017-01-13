Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi Gov. directs full implementation of Child Health Week

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Health, News | 0 comments

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday directed health officers in the state to ensure comprehensive implementation of all stages of the Maternal, Newborn, Child Health Week (MNCHW). The governor gave this directive on Friday in Lokoja at the official flag-off ceremony of the week-long free healthcare services for women and children to mark the 2017 MNCHW in the state.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.