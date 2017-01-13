Kogi Gov. directs full implementation of Child Health Week

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday directed health officers in the state to ensure comprehensive implementation of all stages of the Maternal, Newborn, Child Health Week (MNCHW). The governor gave this directive on Friday in Lokoja at the official flag-off ceremony of the week-long free healthcare services for women and children to mark the 2017 MNCHW in the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

