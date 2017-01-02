Kogi Governor calls for citizens support on security

The Kogi State Government has called on the citizens to collaborate with government in its bid to ensure a secured State. According to a statement, the call was made Monday by the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor of Kogi State, Kingsley Fanwo during an interactive session with members of the Kogi Forum for Good Governance in Ilorin. He said government has shown great zeal to protect lives and property in the State.

