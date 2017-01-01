Kogi monarch kidnapped on New Year Day

Some suspected kidnappers on Sunday, New Year Day, abducted Alhaji Isah Achuja, a monarch who is Ohi of Ajaokuta in Kogi state.

He was kidnapped at gunpoint to unknown destination, a reliable family source told newsmen in Lokoja.

The source said that the traditional ruler was on his way home from Lokoja on Saturday when armed hoodlums abducted him.

The family member who craved anonymity said that the Ohi’s vehicle was intercepted on Lokoja-Ajaokuta road by the gunmen who forcefully abducted him at gunpoint.

He said that an aide to the traditional ruler and his driver narrowly escaped being hit by the assailant’s bullets during the incident.

It was further gathered that the abductors have contacted the family and demanded N20 million ransom.

When contacted, the Police spokesman, Kogi State Command, ASP Williams Aya, said the incident was yet to be reported to the command.

He, however, assured that the police would swerve into action to rescue the monarch once the details of the abduction were made known to the police.

The post Kogi monarch kidnapped on New Year Day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

