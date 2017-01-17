Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi NMA studying staff verification report

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kogi chapter, has said that it is carefully studying the state staff verification as it affects its members. The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Magnus Agaraku, made this known in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Tuesday. The Kogi Government had on Monday released the results of the long awaited staff verification list pasted at various Ministries, Departments, Agencies and all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.