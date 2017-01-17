Kogi NMA studying staff verification report

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kogi chapter, has said that it is carefully studying the state staff verification as it affects its members. The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Magnus Agaraku, made this known in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Tuesday. The Kogi Government had on Monday released the results of the long awaited staff verification list pasted at various Ministries, Departments, Agencies and all the 21 local government areas of the state.

