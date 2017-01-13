Kogi photographer’s kidnappers want N50m

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—The families of a renowned photographer in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, Aminu Yakubu, who was kidnapped two weeks ago, have cried to the police to rescue him from the hands of the kidnappers.

The family said that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N50 million for their son to regain his freedom

According to the aged mother of the victim, Hajia Zainab Yakubu, who spoke to newsmen yesterday, on December 23, his son, Yakubu, was returning home at about 7.30p.m. from his photo studio along Lafia Street in Okene when he was kidnapped at the front of his residence and whisked away with his Toyota hilux van, which he said was latter abandoned along Ege village in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

The aged mother confirmed that her son has been under the custody of his kidnappers for more than two weeks now.

She appealed to police to assist them, saying Yakubu is the bread winner of the family.

The post Kogi photographer’s kidnappers want N50m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

