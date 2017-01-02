Kogi reiterates commitment to unity, Security

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has issued warm and heartfelt wishes for the New Year from the State Government to all citizens and residents of the State. Speaking in his maiden New Year message through his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, the Governor thanked The Almighty for an eventful year 2016, and promised to increase his efforts to make 2017 more rewarding for everyone. The Governor acknowledged the sacrifices of Kogites in the past year, and expressed humility and relief in the knowledge that his human attempts at positive reforms have been well-received by the majority on account of the verifiable results achieved.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

