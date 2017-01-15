Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi Speaker empowers 62 women, youths with employment tools

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Umar Imam on Saturday presented employment tools to 62 women and youths who completed training under his Skills Acquisition Programme. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the graduation of those who completed training, the occasion also featured the induction of 100 trainees selected […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kogi Speaker empowers 62 women, youths with employment tools appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.