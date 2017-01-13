Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi State University Notice to diploma & Pre-degree Students On Payment Of Fees.

This is to inform the general public especially students of the Kogi State University that the institution through her Management has given approval to First Bank Plc to commence collection of 2016/2017 Academic Session tuition fees from Pre-degree and Diploma I students with immediate effect. Payment is to be made as follows: -Indigenes: 40,850 -Non-Indigenes: …

