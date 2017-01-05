Kogi to offer free primary health care services

Kogi State Government says it will commence a week-long free primary health care services for pregnant women and children who are between 6 and 59 months in the state. Mr Bolarinwa Ogundusi, the Kogi State Nutrition Officer, disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday at a two-day training programme for health workers from the 21 local government areas of the State. Ogundusi said that the training programme was for the training of the trainers, who would in turn were expected go to their various local governments to train other health workers.

