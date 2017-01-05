Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi to offer free primary health care services

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Kogi State Government says it will commence a week-long free primary health care services for pregnant women and children who are between 6 and 59 months in the state. Mr Bolarinwa Ogundusi, the Kogi State Nutrition Officer, disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday at a two-day training programme for health workers from the 21 local government areas of the State. Ogundusi said that the training programme was for the training of the trainers, who would in turn were expected go to their various local governments to train other health workers.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.