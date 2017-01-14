Pages Navigation Menu

Kogi youths celebrate return of MMM

Some youths in Lokoja, Kogi on Saturday were at several beer parlours to celebrate the return of the controversial Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) The Ponzi scheme, banned in Russia where it originated, froze the accounts of three million Nigerian members in December causing panic and anxiety. The scheme returned on Jan. 13, a day before its initial comeback date of Jan.

