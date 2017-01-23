Konta Plans To Stun Williams At Australian Open 2017

Johanna Konta is hoping to pull off an upset when she faces Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Konta beat Makarova 6-1 6-4 and will face her toughest game in the tournament when she faces Williams.

“I believe in the good things that I bring to the court, and I believe in my ability to fight ’til the very end,” Konta said.

“It’s about me going out there and doing what I want to do against her, and it will be about just staying focused on that.

“I’ve got to focus on the work and not think of whether I can or cannot beat her.”

The post Konta Plans To Stun Williams At Australian Open 2017 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

