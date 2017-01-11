Korean Economy Will Go Coinless In The Near Future
Korea is the next country in the world planning to end cash slowly. The country’s Central Bank outlined a pilot program to pursue a coinless society in the coming years. This new service allows consumers to receive small change from retailers as a top-up on a prepaid card. An interesting spin on things, although it … Continue reading Korean Economy Will Go Coinless In The Near Future
