Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Korean Economy Will Go Coinless In The Near Future

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Korea is the next country in the world planning to end cash slowly. The country’s Central Bank outlined a pilot program to pursue a coinless society in the coming years. This new service allows consumers to receive small change from retailers as a top-up on a prepaid card. An interesting spin on things, although it … Continue reading Korean Economy Will Go Coinless In The Near Future

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Korean Economy Will Go Coinless In The Near Future appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.