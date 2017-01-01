Koscielny: We Started To Look At Every Game As Easy

Laurent Koscielny has blamed Arsenal’s recent slump in form on the fact that they started to think victories were coming easy.

After losing to Liverpool on opening day, the Gunners went on a 14-match unbeaten run, winning 10 of the matches.

Arsenal have since gone on to lose consecutive matches to Everton and City, despite going ahead in both matches and Koscielny blames their impressive form.

He told Sky Sports: “When you have so many good results in a row after the Liverpool defeat, we were in too comfortable a position, and think we can win easily every time – it is not like this in football.

“You can have all the talent, but if you don’t put everything in, help your team-mates, you can have bad results. We lost this teamwork quality in the two games we lost.

“Because we scored first in both games we stopped playing. We waited for our opponent to do something.

“We were in too comfortable a position. We needed to push ourselves to score that second goal. That could make a real difference for us.”

However, Koscielny was impressed by the way Arsenal recovered to earn a 1-0 victory over West Brom on Boxing Day, a result that has them in fourth place ahead of the match with Palace.

He added: “It was a hard game, as West Brom played very well.

“They tried to play on the counter-attack, which made it difficult. We were more incisive, and physically we were better than the two games before.

“We tried everything on the pitch to find a solution. It is difficult to play against teams who sit back very deep. We got the late goal, and got the three points. That is what is most important.

“We showed our character against West Brom and it is important to keep this mentality for the rest of the season.”

