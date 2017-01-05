Kosovo urges EU to press Serbia to drop arrest warrants for ex-guerrillas

Kosovo asked the European Union on Thursday to press aspirant member state Serbia to drop international arrest warrants for former Kosovar guerrillas, including one for an ex-prime minister who was detained in France recently. Wednesday’s arrest of Ramush Haradinaj, who was a Kosovo guerrilla commander during the 1998 to 99 war against Serbian rule, prompted…

The post Kosovo urges EU to press Serbia to drop arrest warrants for ex-guerrillas appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

