Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Sing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” With Their Kids – Life & Style Weekly
|
Life & Style Weekly
|
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Sing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" With Their Kids
Life & Style Weekly
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their kids took to the skies this week, and the musical family even broke out in a rendition of "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" while onboard their private jet. The family just returned from a skiing trip in Aspen …
See the cutest video that Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Scott Disick posted
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG