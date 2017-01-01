Kowa Youth Party Launches ICT Campaign to Kick Out APC in 2019

The national youth leader of the KOWA party– a political party in Nigeria– Jude Feranmi has announced the launch of a new initiative. Their aim, to take down APC come 2019. The campaign which is called the #FundKOWA campaign will run for the rest of the year. It is a fundraising initiative in which donors…

The post Kowa Youth Party Launches ICT Campaign to Kick Out APC in 2019 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

