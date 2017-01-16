Pages Navigation Menu

KPMG seeks increased government response on cyber security

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

As more business transactions go online and big data management become more dominant, firms face serious threats with cyber criminals getting more creative with their attacks, however governments are expected to scale up cyber security activities in response according to global audit and research firm KPMG. As government agencies get on board of protecting businesses,…

