Kraken Includes Support for Monero Cryptocurrency
Kraken, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms has announced the inclusion of a new cryptocurrency offering. The exchange announced the new development in its latest blog post, published a few days ago. Monero, the anonymous cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight protocol has been exhibiting a promising trend in the cryptocurrency industry lately. Its inclusion into … Continue reading Kraken Includes Support for Monero Cryptocurrency
The post Kraken Includes Support for Monero Cryptocurrency appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG