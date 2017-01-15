Kraken Includes Support for Monero Cryptocurrency

Kraken, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms has announced the inclusion of a new cryptocurrency offering. The exchange announced the new development in its latest blog post, published a few days ago. Monero, the anonymous cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight protocol has been exhibiting a promising trend in the cryptocurrency industry lately. Its inclusion into … Continue reading Kraken Includes Support for Monero Cryptocurrency

The post Kraken Includes Support for Monero Cryptocurrency appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

