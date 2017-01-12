KTN journalist weds his long-term girlfriend in stunning Swahili wedding – Ghafla!Kenya
Ghafla!Kenya
KTN journalist weds his long-term girlfriend in stunning Swahili wedding
Abuller Ahmed who is Swahili sports anchor at KTN married the love of his life, Mariam Mjahid on Sunday, January 1 in Kilifi in front of friends, family and close relative who were there to witness their union. The journalist who is firmly known for …
