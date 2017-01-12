Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

KTN journalist weds his long-term girlfriend in stunning Swahili wedding – Ghafla!Kenya

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
KTN journalist weds his long-term girlfriend in stunning Swahili wedding
Ghafla!Kenya
Abuller Ahmed who is Swahili sports anchor at KTN married the love of his life, Mariam Mjahid on Sunday, January 1 in Kilifi in front of friends, family and close relative who were there to witness their union. The journalist who is firmly known for
WOOW: KTN reporter marries sweetheart in colourful wedding (photos)TUKO.CO.KE

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.