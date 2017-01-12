Kudirat Abiola: Supreme Court Grants Lagos Leave To Appeal Against Al-Mustapha’s Acquittal
The Supreme Court on Thursday granted Lagos State leave to appeal against acquittal of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha of the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola. The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division on July 12, 2013 acquitted Al-Mustapha of the murder charge. Kudirat was the wife of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, …
