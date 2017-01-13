Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kudirat Abiola: S-Court clears LASG to retry Al-Mustapha – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kudirat Abiola: S-Court clears LASG to retry Al-Mustapha
Vanguard
ABUJA—The Supreme Court, yesterday, upheld the appeal by the Lagos State Government, against the discharge and acquittal of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha over the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola. Al-Mustapha. Al-Mustapha was a former Chief Security …
Supreme Court Reopens Murder Case Against Al-MustaphaLeadership Newspapers
Kudirat: S/Court reopens Al-Mustapha's caseDaily Trust
Kudirat Abiola's murder: Lagos 'can' appeal al-Mustapha's acquittalThe Nation Newspaper
NAIJ.COM –Africa Independent Television –NTA News –TheCable
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.