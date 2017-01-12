Kudirat: S-Court grants Lagos leave to re-open case against Al-Mustapha

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Supreme Court, Thursday, gave Lagos State the nod to appeal against the discharge and acquittal of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha over the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

Al-Mustapha was a former Chief Security Officer, CSO, to the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

He was accused of complicity in the murder of Kudirat, a wife of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election that was annulled by former President Ibrahim Babangida, late Chief Moshood Abiola.

Lagos State approached the apex court, seeking its permission to challenge a Court of Appeal judgment that freed Al-Mustapha on July 12, 2013.

The post Kudirat: S-Court grants Lagos leave to re-open case against Al-Mustapha appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

