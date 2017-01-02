Kudos for Dangote’s sponsorship of festival – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Kudos for Dangote's sponsorship of festival
Indigenous conglomerate Dangote Industries Ltd has been commended for sponsoring the maiden African Food festival, Calabar, Cross River State. At the event held last weekend, the governor, Professor Ben Ayade, joined participants at the festival to …
