Kudos for Dangote’s sponsorship of festival

Indigenous conglomerate Dangote Industries Ltd has been commended for sponsoring the maiden African Food festival, Calabar, Cross River State.

At the event held last weekend, the governor, Professor Ben Ayade, joined participants at the festival to laud the exemplary attitude of the Dangote Group in sponsoring the event.

The Governor, who was represented by his wife, Dr. Linda, declared the food festival open.

He said with the African Food festival replacing the now rested Children’s Carnival, Dangote Group has stepped in as the pioneer sponsor of the event.

This, Ayade said, proved that the Group is truly committed in partnering all stakeholders for a better Nigeria.

Prof. Ayade explained that the food festival was to bring together various cuisines in Africa as the continent is very rich in tasty cuisines.

He added that through the partnership of the sponsors, cuisines from different nations have been gathered in Calabar, urging all present to savour the taste of the cuisines available.

Convener of African Food festival, Calabar, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, said the food festival was aimed at uniting all tribes in continental Africa through their respective cuisines.

She said the maiden food festival was to showcase African dishes and culinary skills, adding that Cross River State is very rich in dishes.

Ita-Giwa commended Dangote Group for its partnership, which enabled the festival to become a reality.

She said since the cessation of Children’s Carnival, Dangote Group stopped participating in Calabar Carnival, but with the introduction of Food festival, the Group is back.

She described Dangote Group as a leader in the food industry with subsidiaries as Dangote Flour, Dangote Sugar, NASCON and Dansa as proven leaders in their respective sectors.

The Convener also called on industries and investors to take advantage of the abundance of food and cuisines in Cross River and invest in the state.

Investing in the state, according to her, will add values and create more jobs. She particularly called on investors to invest in food processing and preservative plants as the raw materials are readily available.

Participants in the food festival included the Republic of Benin and Ghana, Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba, Market Women, Cross River State.

