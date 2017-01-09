Kure: Buhari Mourns as Niger State Declares 3 Days of Mourning

The Niger Government has declared a three-day mourning in honour of late former governor Abdulkadir Kure of the state. Mr Jonathan Vatsa, the state Commissioner for Information, announced this in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

The government also directed that all flags should be at hoisted at half-mast throughout the state during the mourning period. According to Vatsa, Gov. Abubakar Bello, has also declared a work-free day on the day of the burial of the former governor to enable all Nigerlites accord the departed leader a befitting burial.

Vatsa said that the State Government would miss the wise counsel of the former governor, who despite political differences never failed to offer meaningful advice to the present administration.

He recalled that the intervention of the deceased during the recent labour crisis in the state was not only legendary but showed him as an elder statesman whose main concern was for the good, progress and unity of the state.

“Engineer Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure remain a leader who out of office showed concern for the development of our state,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State on the passing of the former governor.

President Buhari also commiserated with wife of the deceased, Zaynab Kure, and her children, all the Kure family and the Nupe people, on the unfortunate demise of their illustrious son.

Buhari payed tribute to Mr. Kure’s unselfish dedication to the progress of his state, symbolised by his selfless services to his community even after leaving office.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah will receive Governor Kure’s soul and comfort all who mourn him.

