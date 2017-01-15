Kure: Death Of A Gentleman Politician – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Kure: Death Of A Gentleman Politician
Leadership Newspapers
The death of former Governor of Niger state Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure was as shocking as it evoked memories of a quintessential politician and fine statesman, Abu Nmodu writes. The barrage of tributes that poured in over the death of former …
Create a state for southern Kaduna, Kure urges PMB
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG