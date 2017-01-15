Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kure: Death Of A Gentleman Politician – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Kure: Death Of A Gentleman Politician
Leadership Newspapers
The death of former Governor of Niger state Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure was as shocking as it evoked memories of a quintessential politician and fine statesman, Abu Nmodu writes. The barrage of tributes that poured in over the death of former
Create a state for southern Kaduna, Kure urges PMBVanguard

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.