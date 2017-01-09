Kure for burial Wednesday, Jan. 11

Minna – The former governor of Niger, Abdulkadir Kure, who died in a German Hospital on Sunday would be buried on Wednesday, Jan.11.

Mr Jonathan Vatsa, Niger Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, stated this in a statement he issued on Monday in Minna

According to the commissioner, the Janaiza prayer would hold at 12 noon at Minna Eid-Praying Ground.

The interment date was reached at a meeting between the state government, led by the State Governor, Abubakar Bello and the family.

Vatsa said that the state government had declared Wednesday a work free day to enable people of the state accord the former governor a befitting burial.

Meanwhile, the Estu Lapai, Alhaji Umaru Bago Tafida has equally approved 3-day Fidau prayer for the repose of the soul of the former governor to hold shortly after interment in the state capital.

The former governor died at the age of 60 after a brief illness.

Late Kure played politics without bitterness – Gov Bello

January 9, 2017 7:54 pm by aminu.mohammed – Nigeria –

Meanwhile the Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger on Monday described late Abdulkadir Kure as a leader who plays politics without bitterness.

“He was a peacemaker and bridge builder who was concerned with progress and development of our state.”

Bello spoke at the resident of Late Abdulkadir Kure when he led the state executive council members on a condolence visit .

“I had good understanding and cordial relationship with him.

“Late former Gov. Abulkadir Kure was an example of godfearing gentleman who understood that there was time for politics and time for governance.

“Former Gov. Abdulkadir Kure is a leader who has always given me wise counsel about how to ensure good democratic governance.

“The news of his demise came with a shock because I spoke with him four days ago and he was doing reasonably okay.

“In fact, I was hoping to go and see him soon but it appears that after my phone conversation with him, the situation went out of hand.

“We will surely miss him. Personally I will miss his counselling despite the differences in party.

“As a former governor and leader I enjoyed a lot of counseling from him in matters that affect the state. “

He never relate with me as someone from a different political platform.”

Bello said despite party differences late Kure had been a leader and statesman by offering him useful advice that would move the state forward.

“Late former governor Kure had on several occasion send or personally visited me to advice me on important issues concerning the state.

“Of recent, he intervened on the labour-government crisis” the governor stated.

Bello promised to complete some of the laudable projects started by late Kure’s administration.

He disclosed that state government under his watch has completed the water project in Gawu started by Kure’s administration.

the governor added that work would soon commence in Katcha and Agaie water projects initiated by Kure but abandoned by last administration.

Bello prayed Allah to grant late former governor aljana fidausi and the family and entire people of the state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“The passing away of Alhaji Abdullahi Kure, is a tragedy to the state and the nation at large, his demise at this critical and crucial moment of our country has created a big vacuum.

Kure’s ideas were always progressive – Gana

Also Prof. Jerry Gana, former information minister, described the former Governor of Niger State,

Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdullahi-Kure, who died on Sunday, as “a man with progressive ideas”.

“His death is a monumental loss, not only to the Lapai emirate, but to the entire Niger State and Nigeria. He will be greatly missed,” Gana said , in Lafia on Monday.

He said that the deceased’s contributons to the growth of democracy would particularly be grealy missed.

Gana said that the death of Kure was a personal loss to him because they were very close.

According to him, the deceased was a man of exemplary character whose humility will be sorely missed.

“We pray that the good Lord will comfort his dear wife, Sen Zainab Kure, and the entire family,” he said.

Former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami also condoled with the family of Late Abdulkadir Kure former Governor of Niger State.

Chief Imam of Minna central mosque Sheikh Ibrahim Abu Fari offered special prayers for the soul of Kure during Abdulsalami’s visit.

Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, State Deputy Governor, Senator Philip Aduda and Rep. Abdullahi Mahmud (Agaie/Lapai) were the early callers.

Residents in and outside the metropolis were seen trooping into the residence to console the family.

The 31 Artillery Brigade and Training/ Doctrine Command (TRADOC), of the Nigerian Army in Minna, were also visited the family.

