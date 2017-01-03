Kuwait and Oman Fulfill OPEC Cuts as Oil Climbs to 18-Month High
Kuwait curbs output by 130,000 barrels a day, Al-Anba reports U.S. drillers add rigs for ninth straight week: Baker Hughes Oil climbed to an 18-month high in New York as output cuts by Kuwait and Oman signaled OPEC and its partners are delivering on their agreement to stabilize the market. Futures rose as much as…
