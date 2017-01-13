Kwankwaso’s scholarship scheme was 419 – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State alleges that the overseas scholarship scheme of the immediate past administration in the state was a scam carried out with the connivance of a contractor.

Governor Ganduje argued that instead of following due process to secure admissions for the students, the government engaged the services of “a contractor,” who collected money improperly from both the government and the institutions, turning the whole admission exercise into a racket.

“When they want to pay the bursaries of the students, they give the contractor, who in turn takes his share before remitting the money to the students. Similarly, when they want to pay the school fees, they send the money to him, to take his share, then give the rest to the institutions,” the governor claimed.

The governor made the assertion while receiving the new executive members of National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS) who visited him, saying such arrangement was fraudulent and unacceptable to his administration.

The governor said, however, that his administration was determined to regularise the state’s scholarship process so that the students continue with their academic endeavours conveniently.

“While some state governments are bringing their students back home because of economic recession, we are sustaining the foreign scholarship scheme until our children complete their studies and return home,” the governor assured.

Ganduje stated that his government inherited a huge liability of unpaid scholarships for students in foreign universities, pointing out that although effort was made to settle some of the debt, about N3 billion was still being owed to the institutions.

On local scholarships, he berated his predecessor for not paying the teeming Kano students for four years, saying so far, the outstanding claim by students in private universities alone was over N2 billion, apart from the amount due to students in public universities and tertiary institutions.

Speaking on Northwest University, also initiated by the past administration, the governor noted that the project was at complete standstill for two years, before his assumption of office, highlighting that his administration had since asked the contractor handling it to return to site, saying that presently, the work was progressing smoothly.

He, therefore, urged the students to shun those who obstruct education instead of promoting it, as there was evidence to suggest that those people were the same group plotting against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his remarks, the new president of NAKSS, Aliyu Muhammad Maikasuwa Rano, told the governor that his members from the 57 chapters of the association were fully behind the state government in cancelling the free education policy, because it was unrealistic, given the nation’s economic situation.

Meanwhile, the governor donated a new bus to the state chapter of National Youth Council of Nigeria, to facilitate its activities. The council’s president, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, who thanked the governor for his magnanimity, received the donation.

