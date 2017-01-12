Pages Navigation Menu

Kwankwaso’s scholarship scheme was a scam – Ganduje

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has alleged that the overseas scholarship scheme of the immediate past administration of Rabiu Kwankwaso was a scam. He alleged that instead of following due process to secure admissions for students, government engaged the services of what he called “a contractor”, who collects money improperly from both the […]

