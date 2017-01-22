Kwara community denies influx of Boko Haram – News24 Nigeria
Kwara community denies influx of Boko Haram
Ilorin – Agbeyangi Community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara on Sunday denied a reported influx of Boko Haram members into the area. The Alagua of Agbeyangi, Alhaji Aliyu Baba, said in statement in Ilorin that a media report to that …
Fear of Boko Haram grips Kwara
