Kwara govt, residents confirm receipt of pro-poor N5,000 monthly stipend from FG – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kwara govt, residents confirm receipt of pro-poor N5,000 monthly stipend from FG
The Kwara State government has confirmed receipt of monthly national cash transfer of N5,000 meant to be paid to the poor masses in the country from the Federal Government, just as some residents who spoke with BusinessDay in Ilorin, the state capital …
10700 beneficiaries to get FG's social security grant in KwaraGuardian
10000 benefit from Fed Govt's cash transfer in KwaraThe Nation Newspaper

