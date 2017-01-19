Kwara introduces community mobile clinic

The Kwara Government has introduced a bi-monthly Health Outreach programme called Igbomina Mobile Clinic Project.

The government announced that the programme would commence on Saturday, Jan. 21, in six communities of Ifelodun local government areas of the state.

According to a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by Mr Olaitan Oyin-Zubair, the Project Secretary, the communities to be covered are Ahun, Omugo, Ajegunle, Irabon, Owa-Kajola and Okeoyan.

Oyin-Zubair revealed that three service centres had been designated at Ahun, Irabon and Owa-Kajola towns, respectively, for the conveniences of the people within and around those communities, including farm settlements.

He said that the clinical outreach was primarily for under-served communities and that it would focus on the treatment of hypertension, malaria, arthritis and diabetics, among other ailments.

The statement also quoted Mr Emmanuel Adewuyi, the Chairman of the Project Implementation Committee, recalling that the activities of the project in 2016 were very successful and rewarding.

He asserted that the project would serve as a template for the successful execution of primary healthcare delivery system in the state.

Adewuyi said that mobile clinics are at designated towns in Isin, Irepodun and Ifelodun local government areas and other areas within the state.

He stated that the project had between its inception in July and December 2016, covered 24 communities with about 600 patients treated free of charge.

While thanking the state government for its support, Adewuyi called on individuals, groups and communities to also support the project with a view to ensuring its sustainability.

He further commended the initiators of the project, the Igbomina Community, North America, for supplying quality drugs worth more than N40 million for its services.

The post Kwara introduces community mobile clinic appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

