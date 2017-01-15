Kwara launches N41m micro-credit loan scheme for women
Gov.Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara had launched a N41-million micro-credit loan scheme for the empowerment of women in the 16 local government areas that spread across the three senatorial districts in the state. Ahmed said this while delivering his speech during the women empowerment programme in Ilorin. He said that his administration was committed to supporting…
