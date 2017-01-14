Pages Navigation Menu

Kwara Police warns residents about fleeing Boko Haram insurgents

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

The Kwara State Police Command, has alerted residents on fleeing Boko Haram terrorists infiltrating the state. It has urged residents to be wary of the insurgents, who were reportedly dislocated from Sambisa forest. This was contained in a statement signed by the Command’s PRO, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi and made available to reporters in Ilorin on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

