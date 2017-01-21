Kwara State Residents in Panic as Boko Haram Members Invaded The State

Residents of Kwara state are in fear as fleeing Boko Haram members have invaded the state. According to Vanguard, some items belonging to the terror group’s members have allegedly been deposited in the state.

The report reveals that at Agbeyangi, in Ilorin East Local Government Area of the state, piles of foam numbering fifty,iron beddings and several other household items abandoned by the road side.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, told Sunday Vanguard that the suspected terrorists were sighted bringing in the items but were intercepted by members of the community and chased away,so they abandoned the items by the road side.

“We actually tried to catch one of them,but we couldn’t because they brought these things in the night.All of them escaped.But we have informed the police of this development’, the resident stressed.

About two weeks ago, consequent upon the fall of Sambisa Forest, Kwara State Police Command, in a statement, had alerted residents of the state to beware of strange faces who might want to seek refuge in the state under the cover of Boko Haram.

The statement particularly warned landlords to be very cautious of the kind of tenants to offer accommodation.

Contacted on the phone on the latest development, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olusola Amore, said he was not aware of the strange items abandoned anywhere in the state.

“I have not received any brief to that effect,but I will inform my officers in the CID to go there immediately, “he stated.

Amore, however, noted that those who abandoned the items might not be members of Boko Haram,but probably cattle rearers.

His words,”They might not necessarily be members of Boko Haram. They could be cattle rearers who abandoned those items there,but I will surely find out”.

Interestingly, close to the spot where the items were abandoned in Agbeyangi ,Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Thursday, laid the foundation ceremony of a private university,Darul-Kitab University, owned by Dr Abdulkadir Solagberu.

The university, which will be wholly funded by the government of Saudi Arabi, had been given licence by the Nigeria University Commission(NUC)to commence infrastructural development.

Ahmed, speaking at the ceremony, requested for partnership and cooperation from the Saudi Arabian government in the areas of agriculture, education and manufacturing.

Proprietor of the university, Sholapgberu, said the institution had secured an interim approval from the NUC to proceed on erection of structures for the university.

He said the desire to establish the university was born out of the passion to contribute to the growth and development of the community just like he had done with Darul-Khitab College Wasauna located in Ilorin.