Kwara to spend N450m on solar power in hospitals.

The Kwara Government has released N450 million for the provision of solar power in all state-owned General Hospitals across the three senatorial districts.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Atolagbe Alege disclosed this in llorin on Tuesday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Commissioner said this was part of an effort to enhance health care service delivery in the state and also to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

Alege explained that the solar power project would pave way for efficiency and productivity in all the hospitals.

He added that the new project will afford the medical personnel the opportunity to provide patients with effective intensive care services.

Similarly, the commissioner disclosed that Gov. AbdulFatah Ahmed had approved the release of N250 million for the successful take-off of Health Insurance Scheme in the llorin Emirate

He said the interested beneficiaries must register with N500 to access treatment.

He enjoined the people of the state to take advantage of the facilities and services available in the hospitals to take care of their health.

