Kylie Jenner and Tyga show massive PDA while on vacation in Mexico

It seems as though rapper Tyga can’t keep his hands to himself or, off his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The couple, who has been reportedly doing better than ever before, slipped away for a romantic getaway in Mexico this week. Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Tyga, and their crew flew on a private jet to Punta…

The post Kylie Jenner and Tyga show massive PDA while on vacation in Mexico appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

